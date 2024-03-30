Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Invests $210,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

ITW stock opened at $268.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.17.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

