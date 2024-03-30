Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $438.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

