Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $734.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.99. The company has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $334.58 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

