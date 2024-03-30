Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.51 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.