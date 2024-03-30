Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

