Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,387,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,175,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,936,000 after purchasing an additional 479,457 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2,396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 440,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 292,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

