Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $48,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

