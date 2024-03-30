Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 636 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $135.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

