Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after buying an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after buying an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $87.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

