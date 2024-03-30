Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

