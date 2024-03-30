Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $22.33 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.78 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

