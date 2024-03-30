Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $155.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average of $140.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

