Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Glenview Trust co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.