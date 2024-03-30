Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS IYJ opened at $125.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.48.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

