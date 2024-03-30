StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $22.20 on Friday. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.73.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.