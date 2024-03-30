StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $22.20 on Friday. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

