StockNews.com Downgrades Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Hold

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOR

Forestar Group Price Performance

FOR opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Forestar Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Forestar Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Forestar Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.