StockNews.com Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $5,261,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

