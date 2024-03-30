StockNews.com Downgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Hold

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Up 1.3 %

R stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. Ryder System has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $120.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.