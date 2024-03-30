Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Stratasys in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SSYS opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $8,760,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth $8,062,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $6,355,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth $10,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

