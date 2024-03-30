Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 678,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,516,187 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.81.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,678,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,065,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

