Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 678,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,516,187 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.81.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
