Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 18.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.46. 731,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,284,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Specifically, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

