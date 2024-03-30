SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading 4.1% Higher

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 6,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 346,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $643.53 million, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

