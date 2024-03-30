Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.46.

Shares of SU opened at C$49.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.03.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.7390892 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

