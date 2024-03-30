SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.81. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. SunPower shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 895,525 shares trading hands.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.
SunPower Stock Up 4.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.74.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
