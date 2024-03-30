Sutter Gold Mining (SGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Sutter Gold Mining Trading Up ∞

SGM opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

Get Sutter Gold Mining alerts:

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.