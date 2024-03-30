Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.79. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

