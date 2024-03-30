T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Up 125.8% in March

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the February 29th total of 166,800 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDAI. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T Stamp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T Stamp during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T Stamp by 315.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T Stamp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T Stamp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Stock Performance

Shares of T Stamp stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. T Stamp has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Further Reading

