Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $5.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

TBLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taboola.com

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $625,240.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,399,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,168,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $107,003.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,399,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 480,946 shares of company stock worth $2,055,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Taboola.com by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,451 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,469,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,388,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Taboola.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.