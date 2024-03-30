Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $128.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.25.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE TSM opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $705.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.
