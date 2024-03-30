Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $128.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,170,000 after acquiring an additional 147,628 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $705.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

