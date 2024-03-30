Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 333,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,826,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

