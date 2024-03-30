Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 333,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,826,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Takeda Pharmaceutical
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
