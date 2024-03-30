Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) PT Raised to $120.00 at BWS Financial

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Talen Energy Company Profile

TLNE opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.91. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $96.08.

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

