Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Tantalus Systems Stock Up 9.3 %

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

TSE GRID opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.03. Tantalus Systems has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

