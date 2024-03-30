Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.
