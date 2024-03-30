Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $210.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Target traded as high as $176.16 and last traded at $174.98, with a volume of 201253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.67.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
Institutional Trading of Target
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $39,683,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average is $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What are earnings reports?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.