Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 153,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

