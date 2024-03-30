TD Securities Cuts Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$4.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aimia Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.10.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.