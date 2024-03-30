TD Securities Cuts Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$4.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Aimia Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.10.
Aimia Company Profile
