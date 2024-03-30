TD Securities Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$24.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.41.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$19.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$20.20.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.8047079 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.