TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.63 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

