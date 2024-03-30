Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.74. The stock has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

