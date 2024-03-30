Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.63.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

