Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $200.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $175.70 and last traded at $177.68. Approximately 30,441,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 101,827,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.83.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.74. The firm has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.