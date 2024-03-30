The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $6.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKIN

Beauty Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $548.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.