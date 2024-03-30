The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) versus Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Financial Survey

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Dixie Group and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Dixie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Dixie Group -0.98% -3.19% -0.45% Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Dixie Group and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares The Dixie Group and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Dixie Group $276.34 million 0.03 -$2.72 million ($0.20) -2.84 Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.36 96.65

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Dixie Group. The Dixie Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of The Dixie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of The Dixie Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft beats The Dixie Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers. It provides residential tufted broadloom carpets and rugs to selected retailers and home centers under the DH floors and private label brands, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products to the marketplace it serves. The Dixie Group, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Dalton, Georgia.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names. The company also provides biorefinery products comprising acetic acid biobased, furfural biobased, magnesium lignosulphonate biobased, soda ash, sodium sulphate, and xylose. It also engages in the training and personnel development activities. The company was formerly known as Chemiefaser Lenzing AG and changed its name to Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft in 1984. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Lenzing, Austria.

