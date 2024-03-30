The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $417.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.