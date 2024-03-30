The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $432.00 to $460.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $419.20 and last traded at $418.07, with a volume of 259021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $415.25.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 93,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.40 and a 200-day moving average of $357.95.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
