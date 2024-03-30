The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
The Pebble Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,233.33 and a beta of 1.09. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.49). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62.
The Pebble Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Pebble Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.