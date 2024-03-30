The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,233.33 and a beta of 1.09. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.49). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.