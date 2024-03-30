Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 405,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 839,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

