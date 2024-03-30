Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $7.16 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Featured Stories

