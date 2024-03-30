TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMC the metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
TMC the metals Trading Up 6.7 %
TMC the metals stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $436.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TMC the metals
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.