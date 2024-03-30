TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMC the metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

TMC the metals stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $436.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TMC the metals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $97,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

