TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.19. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

