Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Stephen Phillip Larke Sells 200,000 Shares

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00.
TSE:TPZ opened at C$22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.36. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$22.55.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.00 million. Research analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.2308671 EPS for the current year.
TPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.55.
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
