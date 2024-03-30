Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Stephen Phillip Larke Sells 200,000 Shares

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.36. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$22.55.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.00 million. Research analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.2308671 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 387.88%.

TPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.55.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

